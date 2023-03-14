Resolution calls for SNAP benefits for all Illinois foster families regardless of income

(The Center Square) – A resolution has advanced in Springfield that would urge the federal government to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to all Illinois foster families regardless of income.

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, presented House Resolution 75 to the House Adoption and Child Welfare Committee Tuesday. She said if every foster family received SNAP benefits, more parents would enter the foster care system.

“We’re losing a lot of foster parents because of the fact that they can’t get SNAP benefits unless they qualify, not counting these children that they take on,” Scherer said.

State Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, said if such a measure were to became law, then millionaires could receive SNAP benefits.

“I think that giving it an open-ended qualification or eligibility, regardless of income, I think is a bridge too far,” Reick said.

The resolution was passed by a 9-4 vote and is headed to the House floor.

SNAP participants in Illinois received $5.6 billion in benefits last year, which included enhanced benefits for pandemic relief.

About 16% of Illinoisans use some form of food assistance like SNAP, the 6th highest rate in the country.