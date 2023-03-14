Open in App
Atlantic City, NJ
6abc Action News

NJ weather: Strong winds at the Jersey shore Tuesday into Wednesday

4 days ago

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the Delaware Valley until midnight Tuesday.

No reports of damage have been reported, but the effects of the wind are certainly being felt at the Jersey shore.

We found Jim and Susan Braid of Wilmington, Delaware walking on Atlantic City's boardwalk, battling the winds.

"If you go further down it'll knock you off your feet. It's pretty windy," said Jim. "Between the buildings, it gets pretty intense."

With wind gusts anticipated to reach 40 to 50 miles per hour on Tuesday, we used our anemometer on the beach in Atlantic City, recording winds around 30 miles per hour at midday.

Winds in Brigantine were strong, too.

"I had to take my flag down," said Kevin Murphy of Brigantine, N.J. "One already tore up so I was trying to save the flag."

Concerns over power outages have companies at the ready.

"We have extra staffing that'll go tonight into tomorrow morning when the strong winds are expected to hit," said Candice Womer, senior communications specialist with Atlantic City Electric.

Atlantic City Electric says if your power goes out, report it and be safe.

"Anytime you see a downed wire, assume that it is energized and please give us a call right away so we can send a crew member out to assess the situation," said Womer.

In Ocean County, officials put out a notice urging people to use caution when driving in these windy conditions.

Stay up-to-date on the latest forecast with AccuWeather.
