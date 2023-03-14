Does Joel Die in 'The Last of Us?' Spoilers for the Video Game and Series

If you can't wait to watch 'The Last of Us' Season 2 to find out Joel's fate, brace yourself and read on.

The Last of Us finale set up some major plot points for Season 2, and the episode capped off the inaugural season with a combination of explosive violence and heartwrenching emotional moments. That said, we already know the questions on everyone's lips following The Last of Us finale: Is Joel dead in The Last of Us ? Does Joel die in The Last of Us show ?

Related: How Does Tess Die In The Last of Us ?

Read on for The Last of Us spoilers and The Last of Us Part II game spoilers ahead to find out Joel's fate and if we have to say goodbye to the Internet's beloved daddy Pedro Pascal . Obviously turn back now if you don't want to know what happens!

Related: Everything to Know About The Last of Us Season 2

Does Joel die in The Last of Us Season 1 finale?

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in "The Last of Us" Season 1 finale HBO

No! Joel survives his kidnapping attempt and saves Ellie's life —but almost no one else makes it out of the Fireflies' base alive.

Related: Pedro Pascal's Net Worth From The Last of Us , The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones

Is Joel dead in The Last of Us ?

Pedro Pascal as Joel in "The Last of Us" HBO

As of Season 1, Episode 9, Joel is still alive in The Last of Us series. He had quite a few scares throughout the first season, especially in the last half, when he needed antibiotics following the events of the sixth episode, which saw him fall off of a horse and get stabbed with a splintered baseball bat on the college campus.

Related: Storm Reid Shows Inside Look at The Last of Us Fight Scene With Bella Ramsey

Does Joel die in The Last of Us ?

Pedro Pascal as Joel in "The Last of Us" HBO

Technically, no, Joel doesn't die in The Last of Us video game. The first season of the series mirrored the video game in its plot.

Related: Could The Last of Us Cordyceps Fungus Pandemic Happen In Real Life?

Does Joel die in The Last of Us Part II ?

Joel in "The Last of Us Part II" Naughty Dog

Time to rip off the band-aid: Joel is killed off early in The Last of Us Part II video game. The scene is a particularly brutal one and is the catalyst for the rest of Ellie's actions throughout the rest of the game.

Related: What to Know About Bill and Frank In The Last of Us Series and Video Game

Does Joel die in The Last of Us show?

Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in "The Last of Us" HBO

Obviously, it's too soon to determine whether Joel will die in The Last of Us series for sure. That said, he doesn't die in the original video of The Last of Us video game, which Season 1 followed quite closely (including the college campus incident and the scene in the hospital).

Related: The Best Movies and Shows Based on Video Games

The finale's action was pivotal to Season 2, which will likely follow the action of The Last of Us Part II , at least in part. Without going too deeply into major spoilers for the story, Joel is killed by someone close to one of his own victims in his quest to save Ellie.

Next, check out the best video games of all time.