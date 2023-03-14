AAA reports increase in women in automotive industry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The next time you call AAA for roadside service or take in your car for repairs, there’s the possibility a woman will be there to help.

AAA says it’s seen an increase in the number of women filling roles traditionally held by men.

“There are some instances where they are very surprised to see me step out of the vehicle,” admits Brandy Banks, a Senior Technician with AAA Fleet.

She’s been with AAA for nearly five years, and she does it all.

“I can run the tow trucks. I run our wheel lifts. I install batteries. I change tires. Just a little bit of everything, and I run the office when the supervisors need me to,” lists Banks. “Anytime I’m on the road is my favorite. I just love being out there, helping people. And I love being out there with all my drivers, making sure they’re OK.”

Banks is one of the faces helping change the automotive industry.

AAA reports a 20% rise in women working in car care and repairs.

“I do get a little bit of push-back from time to time. ‘Why are you out here? Why did they send a woman to do a man’s job?'” describes Banks.

Banks says she’s one of four female drivers in the fleet.

“I love it. I love it. It makes me feel that you know, I’m one of them. A lot of the guys that I work with, they don’t see me–as cliche as it sounds–they don’t see me as a woman. They know what I can do. they know what I’m capable of. They just see me as one of the guys, basically,” says Banks.

With some hard work and elbow grease, she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty, helping pave the way for other women.

“Do it! Absolutely do it!” Banks advises. “if it is something that you enjoy, if you love working on cars, love being out and helping people, absolutely 100% do it.”

AAA says it’s seen a 35% increase in the number of women hired for fleet operations, which includes tow drivers.

