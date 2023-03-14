Open in App
Greene County, MO
KOLR10 News

Charges filed in fatal fentanyl overdose case

By Jessica Hammer,

4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Greene County inmate who law enforcement believes is responsible for another inmate’s fatal fentanyl overdose.

Court documents state Lorenzo Broomfield, 28, is charged with one felony count of murder in the second degree, one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, and one felony count of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Austin Larue.

Larue died of a drug overdose in March 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Broomfield was being held in the Greene County Jail when he provided drugs to Larue on March 12, 2022. Larue was found unresponsive the next morning.

Toxicology reports showed Larue had fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, and the final autopsy report confirmed he died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

When Broomfield was interviewed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office , he admitted to giving Larue drugs but believed he’d given Larue cocaine. Deputies later reviewed security footage and found no evidence to support Broomfield’s statements.

Accused Hermann, Missouri cop killer charged

The probable cause statement also states that while medical staff attempted to revive Larue the morning he was found, security footage shows Broomfield walking to the bathroom and flushing something down the toilet.

Other inmates, as well as loved ones, told GCSO deputies that Broomfield gave Larue fentanyl, and Larue took it knowing what it was.

The probable cause statement indicates Broomfield has a history of dealing drugs in both Springfield and St. Louis. Court documents show Broomfield plead guilty to one felony count of robbery in the second degree in 2013 and to one felony count of endangering a correctional employee in 2014.

