Nearly 3M people visited Glacier National Park in 2022

WEST GLACIER - Nearly 3 million people paid a visit to Glacier National Park in 2022, keeping it among the top 10 most visited national parks.
Numbers released on Tuesday show a total of 2,908,458 recreation visits for the year.
Park officials note that the number of visitors dropped 5.6% from 2021, mainly due mostly to a drop in visitation in January, March, April, October, November, and December. However, monthly records were set for February and September.
Glacier National Park has consistently hosted around 3 million visitors each year for the last five years — except in 2020 due to pandemic-related closures.
The list below shows the annual trend for recreation visits over the last several years.
- 2022- 2,908,458
- 2021- 3,081,656
- 2020- 1,698,864 (Park closed March 24 to June 8, east side of the park remained closed)
- 2019- 3,049,839
- 2018- 2,965,309
- 2017- 3,305,512 (Highest on record)
While Glacier remains one of the most visited parks in the nation, park officials say in a news release "that the vehicle reservation pilot program has successfully spread visitation throughout the day during peak hours on Going-to-the-Sun Road resulting in fewer closures, better traffic management, and a more enjoyable park experience during peak season."
The table below shows recreation visitation for peak season, June through August, over the last several years.
| Location
| 2022
| 2021
| 2020
| 2019
| 2018
| 2017
| West Entrance
| 821,333
| 916,493
| 876,322
| 1,011,138
| 864,798
| 983,780
| Saint Mary
| 388,687
| 349,072
| Closed
| 481,301
| 486,677
| 745,461
| Many Glacier
| 262,471
| 261,287
| Closed
| 256,192
| 267,339
| 291,191
| Two Medicine
| 179,717
| 193,289
| Closed
| 145,886
| 155,323
| 146,079
| Camas
| 70,327
| 87,121
| 110,627
| 89,206
| 89,141
| 93,575
| Polebridge
| 53,608
| 70,766
| 72,571
| 59,032
| 55,027
| 82,266
| Goat Lick/ Walton
| 119,838
| 137,704
| 56,279
| 113,919
| 141,042
| 112,379
Additional information about park visitation, including how the above numbers were calculated can be found at https://www.nps.gov/index.htm .
