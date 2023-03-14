Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
WRTV

70-year-old delivery driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend

By Adam Schumes,

4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A police report shows a pizza delivery driver was carjacked, and the driver says it happened at gunpoint.

“They took pizza and put me in a front closet,” Alexander Kagan said.

On Sunday afternoon, 70-year-old Alexander Kagan says he was making a routine delivery to an apartment complex near 79 th and Harcourt Road near Indy’s northwest side. Kagan says he was delivering pizzas for Papa Johns.

“He said go away come back and pointed a gun at my face. The second guy from the street with gun too pointed on my back,” Kagan told WRTV on Tuesday.

Kagan says customers took off with his car and his cell phone inside. He says he walked about a mile before he got a ride to the Papa John’s store.

“I called police very soon, they came in about 15 minutes,” Kagan added.

A police report shows that less than 30 minutes after the initial attack, officers arrested 3 suspects that were all teenagers: an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Kagan said he got his car back.

“Of course, I was scared, we have to be cautious,” Kagan said.

IMPD says at least 30 people have been carjacked this year. Last year at this time, the department said about 36 reports were filed. That’s down about 16% according to IMPD.

Kagan says this is the fourth time he’s been robbed.

“Based on what we are gathering from our community, carjacking can be a crime of opportunity,” IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

Kagan says he's going to be more cautious the next time he is making a delivery.

