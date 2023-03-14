Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago COPA police oversight classes open to public

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MK2Ki_0lIwZZVG00

Six weeks of classes about police oversight conducted by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) start next week on the West Side and are open to the public.

"We need people that live in these neighborhoods in our city to know who we are before we knock on the door and understand the role that we play so they might trust us with their experience or their information," said Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of COPA.

COPA investigates police-involved shootings and allegations of police misconduct. Some of the evidence, including videos, is released to the public, as are, eventually, its findings and a recommendation for discipline if warranted. But some of their work is not public.

"We have to approach that evidence consistently and with the same lens every time my hope is this opportunity with be a demonstration of how we bring our objectivity," Kersten said.

Kersten is creating a People's Academy to share COPA's work toward transparency and ultimately police reform.

"This is an opportunity to highlight why this work this work being done, independent of the police department, independent of City Hall, becomes a really important voice in this conversation," she said.

Michelle Phillips is among those participating in this inaugural People's Academy. She is the first independent inspector general for the city of Oakland, Calif.

"I think it's a huge, huge step in the appropriate direction for civilian oversight in trying to rebuild trust in communities," she said.

Phillips hopes to replicate some of the academy for the citizens of Oakland. While there are some registered for the academy who are in police oversight, we are told most are interested civilians.

Registration is open for the free academy , which begins March 21.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago mayoral candidates Johnson and Vallas talk about police, teachers unions
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Chicago's 11th ward aldermanic candidates clash on Flannery Fired Up
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Leaders of Chicago's LGBTQ community oppose mayoral candidate over anti-LGBTQ actions
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Better Government Association lays out policy agenda for Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Unable to keep up with attrition, Chicago Police Department may roll out the red carpet for cops who quit
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago health commissioner would love to stay when new mayor takes office: 'I really like what I'm doing here'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPS faces lawsuit on alleged teacher assault allegations in West Pullman school
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police officers captured on surveillance searching wrong house
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shootings: At least 15 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Chicago Police Department announces Interim Superintendent
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Sparks fly in most heated Chicago mayoral forum yet
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Gary Police Department overhaul: Agencies provide an update
Gary, IN1 day ago
Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies team up to reduce violent crime
Gary, IN1 day ago
Chicago reporter tells Lori Lightfoot to get the hell out
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Suspect charged after climbing into ceiling of CPD interrogation room
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Ja'Mal Green backs Paul Vallas for mayor, state's top legal officer endorses Brandon Jonnson
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Evanston police secure area where 'disturbed' person was believed to be barricaded
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Man charged with trying to kill Chicago cop, escaping from detectives
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas supporters disrupt Johnson presser criticizing his education record
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Teens at Cook County juvenile jail face excessive force, extreme isolation, and other civil rights abuses, watchdog finds
Chicago, IL2 days ago
As crime ravages Chicago, pastor puts faith in pro-police candidate to turn it around
Chicago, IL3 days ago
What is match day? Chicago medical students learn where they will spend residency
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Widest gap of life expectancy is any US city is in these two Chicago neighborhoods: study
Chicago, IL1 day ago
West suburban high schools under fire for controversial cotton lesson in slavery unit
Naperville, IL1 day ago
As Cook County Sees Record Opioid Overdoses, New Head of Chicago's DEA Vows to Take on Cartels
Chicago, IL2 days ago
15 businesses targeted in rash of North Side burglaries, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Search for Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown's replacement ramps up
Chicago, IL4 days ago
SWAT responds to Logan Square home for domestic incident
Chicago, IL1 day ago
'The proof is here': Lawsuit claims CPS teacher used ruler to hit students with special needs
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy