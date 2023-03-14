City of Apache Junction personnel rules updated

Updates to city of Apache Junction personnel rules were approved recently by the City Council.

“The purpose of those changes were to incorporate any changes in employment laws, it’s to optimize working conditions of our employees, and also provide rules and conditions for employment,” Anna McCray, the city’s human resources director, said at the City Council’s March 7 meeting.

The rules were last revised in 2016, she said.

“If approved this evening these personnel rules will take effect immediately, all city employees will be notified tomorrow and (human resources) plans to do a biannual review of these to see if there are any additional changes needed as we move forward,” McCray said.

Ethics and professional conduct sections have been added to the personnel rules, she said.

The ethics portion is in section 6, according to a city document, and includes that employees of the city shall be honest and trustworthy in what they say, do and write in all professional relationships; be dedicated to providing quality services by being cooperative and constructive, and by making the best and most efficient use of available resources; and dedicated to improving the lives of the citizens of the city, among other items.

The professional and personal conduct portion is under section 7 and includes “A relaxed and friendly atmosphere at work is encouraged as conducive to productivity, teamwork and morale. However, human dignity and personal safety shall not be compromised,” and subareas on employee behavior, appearance of work areas, use of city vehicles and equipment, and care of personal belongings and city-supplied items.

The council voted unanimously March 7 to approve an ordinance adopting a document with the changes with an amendment that requests for time off be approved or not approved in 14 or fewer calendar days.

