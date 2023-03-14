Open in App
Apache Junction, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

City of Apache Junction personnel rules updated

By Richard Dyer Mail,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFfaO_0lIwY4R100

Updates to city of Apache Junction personnel rules were approved recently by the City Council.

“The purpose of those changes were to incorporate any changes in employment laws, it’s to optimize working conditions of our employees, and also provide rules and conditions for employment,” Anna McCray, the city’s human resources director, said at the City Council’s March 7 meeting.

The rules were last revised in 2016, she said.

“If approved this evening these personnel rules will take effect immediately, all city employees will be notified tomorrow and (human resources) plans to do a biannual review of these to see if there are any additional changes needed as we move forward,” McCray said.

Ethics and professional conduct sections have been added to the personnel rules, she said.

The ethics portion is in section 6, according to a city document, and includes that employees of the city shall be honest and trustworthy in what they say, do and write in all professional relationships; be dedicated to providing quality services by being cooperative and constructive, and by making the best and most efficient use of available resources; and dedicated to improving the lives of the citizens of the city, among other items.

The professional and personal conduct portion is under section 7 and includes “A relaxed and friendly atmosphere at work is encouraged as conducive to productivity, teamwork and morale. However, human dignity and personal safety shall not be compromised,” and subareas on employee behavior, appearance of work areas, use of city vehicles and equipment, and care of personal belongings and city-supplied items.

The council voted unanimously March 7 to approve an ordinance adopting a document with the changes with an amendment that requests for time off be approved or not approved in 14 or fewer calendar days.

Richard H. Dyer can be reached at rdyer@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @rhdyer. To voice your opinion on this story, connect with us at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/19)
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Gateway Airport becoming bigger economic asset to QC
Queen Creek, AZ1 day ago
DOJ: Scottsdale Physicians Group may have ‘upcoded’ and ‘improperly admitted’ patients
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
20 acre commercial center coming to San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ4 days ago
Westbound US 60 lanes close in Mesa following collision
Mesa, AZ20 hours ago
Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive order banning hair discrimination
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Gilbert’s Banner Gateway hospital to open major expansion on Tuesday
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
Banner Health sells medical office building for $29M
Peoria, AZ2 days ago
Arizona governor signs executive order banning hair discrimination
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
8 Suburban Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
These are the biggest landscaping trends for outdoor living spaces
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
National health care system eyes Surprise parcel to build new hospital
Surprise, AZ2 days ago
'It really hasn’t sunk in': Election results mark historic shift for Phoenix's city council
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Kari Lake Ally Loses Election in Controversial Maricopa County
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
'Delay filling completely': Gas expert weighs in on Phoenix area gas prices, shortage
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
County pays $1.7 million to woman shot by detective in Paradise Valley
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Officials looking into reported body found in Gila River near Phoenix Raceway
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
AZ Humane Society offering free vaccines for dogs on March 20
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Burros and Fries Coming to Village at Prasada in May
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Two planes flying over Mesa collide mid-air
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
This Arizona City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Local Restaurant Forced to Close by Landlord after 12 Years
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
New plans could bring life back to Fiesta Mall
Mesa, AZ6 days ago
BREAKING: Escaped inmate worker found
San Luis, AZ5 days ago
This new Chandler store will have an indoor Ferris wheel
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
An Italian Restaurant and Speakeasy are Coming to Downtown Mesa
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Google lists 'Swift City, Era-zona' as place of worship in Glendale
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Greyish-black buildup on a soda machine, chicken kept past its discard date
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy