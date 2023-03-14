Colts Cut Falcons Ex QB Matt Ryan; Atlanta Officially Wins Trade?

The Indianapolis Colts have cut former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

After a lengthy 14-year run as quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons , Matt Ryan's tenure with the Indianapolis Colts has come to an early end.

Per ABC-TV , the Colts have released Ryan following his first season with the team, one in which he was benched twice and threw 13 interceptions.

Ryan's last game with the Colts was a 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, marked by a blown 33-point lead, the largest in NFL history. He finished the season 309 of 461 (67 percent completion rate) passing for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns while tossing the aforementioned 13 interceptions and taking 38 sacks.

What's next for Ryan?

The 37-year-old is reportedly "very interested" in broadcasting but believes he can still play in the NFL - though it's unclear how much interest he's drawing around the league.

And thus, all eyes return to Atlanta; the Falcons received a third-round pick in return for Ryan, which turned into outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone .

Serving as a rotational player up front, Malone improved "every week " of his rookie season, per coach Arthur Smith.

Malone, who flashed both rushing the passer and dropping into coverage, has posted 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack in his rookie year.

Atlanta's coaching staff has repeatedly expressed its pleasure in Malone's development and believes he's trending in the right direction entering next season.

So, while the loss of a franchise great is difficult to accept, the Falcons appear to have come off on the better end of the Ryan trade, as it relates to both the short- and long-term.

