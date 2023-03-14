Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Press

21st Street Reopened

By Paso Robles Press,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbIQ9_0lIwXhXm00

21st Street from Riverside to Pine Street will be closed until conditions improve

UPDATE: March 14, 2023, 4:00PM – 21st Street has been reopened, no other streets inside city limits are closed at this time.

PASO ROBLES — City staff is partially closing 21st Street due to flooding. 21st Street from Riverside to Pine Street will be closed until conditions improve.

Motorists should plan to use alternative routes until 21st Street reopens.

No other streets are currently closed within the Paso Robles city limits at this time. Please follow the City of Paso Robles March Storm Updates at pcity.com or on social media at facebook.com/prcitygov or twitter.com/prcity.

