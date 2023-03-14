Open in App
Pocatello, ID
See more from this location?
Idaho State Journal

Vehicular manslaughter charge dismissed against alleged drunken driver who fatally struck pedestrian

By SHELBIE HARRIS,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynRyx_0lIwWify00

POCATELLO — The vehicular manslaughter charge filed against a local man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian while driving drunk in December has been dismissed by Bannock County prosecutors.

Darwin Dee Reisner, 64, now faces one count of felony aggravated driving under the influence and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator following the dismissal.

Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Radford declined to comment on the dismissal of the vehicular manslaughter charge because the case is active and ongoing, but a motion to dismiss the charge says it was removed “in the interest of justice.”

Reisner is accused of fatally striking Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello, as she was trying to cross South Fifth Avenue in the area of the Common Cents convenience store near Jason Avenue, authorities said.

Police arrived on scene shortly after the crash and found Wallace dead in the west lane of South Fifth Avenue from injuries sustained in the collision, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained in December.

Officers heard Reisner state, “I’m the one who hit it,” while on scene, police said.

Officers spoke to a witness on scene who said Wallace was crossing South Fifth Avenue from east to west when she was struck, adding that she was launched into the air and landed about 50 feet from the impact site, according to the police report.

The witness told officers that about 15 to 30 seconds after she was struck, a second vehicle ran over the woman while she was lying on the roadway, police said. The witness also told officers that Reisner admitted to him that he had struck Wallace.

It is possible Bannock County prosecutors opted to dismiss the vehicular manslaughter charge because it would be difficult to prove that Wallace died from Reisner striking her initially and not because the second vehicle ran her over. Additionally, the maximum prison sentence possible for both aggravated driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter is the same.

Following the crash, Reisner provided officers with two blood alcohol content samples via breathalyzer tests, which were .125 and .128, both of which are one and half times the legal limit of .08 to safely operate a motor vehicle in the state of Idaho.

On the way to the hospital, Reisner told officers, “She ran right out in front of me,” police said.

Reisner is due back in court on March 20 for an arraignment hearing in district court.

If convicted of the felony aggravated driving under the influence charge, Reisner could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The felony persistent violator enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against Reisner by no less than five years and up to life.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Deputies seek subject who cut ankle monitor
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Police release bodycam video at center of use of force lawsuit
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Two Pocatello residents charged with felonies for allegedly battering police officers
Pocatello, ID4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two juveniles who were detained after high-speed chase linked to string of vehicle thefts
Chubbuck, ID1 day ago
Fugitive surrenders after engaging police in standoff at downtown Pocatello apartment building
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Police: Two local juveniles arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase from Shelley to Chubbuck
Chubbuck, ID4 days ago
Compher trial continued until October
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Former city councilman going to prison after molesting girl for seven years
Ammon, ID5 days ago
Firefighters extinguish house fire in downtown Pocatello
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Boise man sentenced to life in prison for brutally torturing and killing former Pocatello woman
Boise, ID7 days ago
IFPD to hold press conference Thursday
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
House fire in downtown Pocatello displaces family
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Pothole repairs on Yellowstone Highway
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Police: Local woman arrested after stealing items from Maverik, leading police on high-speed chase
Pocatello, ID11 days ago
Caravan traveling through SE Idaho to raise awareness for missing Fort Hall man Matthew Broncho
Fort Hall, ID5 days ago
Community rallies around Blackfoot couple after home heavily damaged in flood
Blackfoot, ID23 hours ago
Hitting wildlife
Inkom, ID3 days ago
Scratch for Schools results for Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Indefensible
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Authorities sound alarm over potential flooding in Southeast Idaho, offer free sandbags
Pocatello, ID6 days ago
Brave man jumps into freezing water to save woman attempting to end her life: 'I'm here. I love you'
Elk Ridge, UT4 days ago
What to do this week in East Idaho
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
Have You Ever Been to Idaho’s Best Independent Grocery Store?
Boise, ID3 days ago
Does an Idaho Town Really Run on Atomic Nuclear Energy?
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
A small-town girl with big dreams: Local teen appears on American Idol
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
Water levels on the rise in southern Utah, some reservoirs overflowing
Bloomington, ID3 days ago
Public invited to town hall meeting
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Disenfranchising
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Bannock County Historical Society to visit historic church
Pocatello, ID2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy