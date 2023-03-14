Open in App
314 Day: All the different ways to celebrate St. Louis

By Ala ErrebhiKevin S. Held,

4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – 314 is not just an area code, it’s who we are as a community; and that’s why we celebrate March 14.

There are many ways to celebrate our community on 314 Day. A local DJ is featuring songs by St. Louis artists only all day long.

Sidney Caldwell, program director at Smooth 955 & 107 The Heat, says he always supports local artists, and wants to help them get their music out.

“We got so much talent here in St. Louis, and some of these artists they don’t know how to get on the radio,” Caldwell said. “They don’t know the outreach to get their music on. So, what I tell these artists [is]: make clean music, and we can spin it on the air.”

And as a special treat for fans on 314 Day, the Cardinals announced a flash sale for tickets for $3.14.

“I think it’s phenomenal. I think it’s a privilege for people who really can’t afford the real tickets – the price of the tickets for the baseball game. And I’m really happy to be able to pay for the price for them,” Cardinals fan Shon Johnson said.

For 12 hours only, fans could buy tickets for any Monday through Thursday game in April for just $3.14. They’re available online or by calling 314-345-9000.

“I think this deal is really wonderful because 314 Day 2023, I think it’s amazing or fantastic,” said Cardinals fan Cocy Watson.

And Grammy Award-winning St. Louis music legend Nelly has announced an Olympic-style High School Alumni Games basketball tournament, including social, athletic, and STEM games.

Wrapping up 314 Day was a huge concert at 6 p.m. at Bally Sports Live! featuring over a dozen artists.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy