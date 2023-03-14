Open in App
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
FOX 2

Standoff near Highway 61 in Ste. Genevieve County is over, sheriff says

By Kevin S. HeldMallory Thomas,

4 days ago

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – A standoff at a mobile home park near Highway 61 in Ste. Genevieve County has ended, law enforcement tells FOX 2 News.

According to Major Jason Schott, chief deputy of the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, the ordeal ended just after 6 p.m. Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions were called to the mobile home park, located near Highways 61 and OO, around 2 p.m. for a reported hostage situation.

The scene is located approximately 2.5 miles south of the Ste. Genevieve-Jefferson county line.

The sheriff’s office claims the individual has several active arrest warrants and knew law enforcement would be looking for him.

When a patrol car pulled up at the trailer home where he was staying, the suspect grabbed a young child and went inside the residence, Schott said.

The man finally surrendered after his own father arrived at the scene and convinced him to come outside. No injuries were reported.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHlyR_0lIwWYna00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpuL3_0lIwWYna00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ztzlp_0lIwWYna00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9sXa_0lIwWYna00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIKv4_0lIwWYna00

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

