Donate to Benevilla to support seniors in need

Benevilla has joined Arizona Gives Day 2023, a grassroots statewide day of giving inviting Arizonans to support their favorite non-profit causes.

Arizona Gives Day is an annual giving movement uniting nonprofits, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving. The event helps raise awareness about the critical role Arizona nonprofits play in our communities and inspires people to give generously creating a thriving and stronger Arizona for all.

Arizona Gives Day is Tuesday, April 4th.

Individuals can support Benevilla at www.azgives.org/Benevilla . Donations received through this online platform will support the Benevilla, free to the community, Home Services Program. There are over 254,000 West Valley residents who are seniors or adults with disabilities and many of them want to stay independent at home but do not have a personal support network to assist them.

Benevilla is continuing to meet the vital needs of older adults in the West Valley with free volunteer-driven Home Services program offering grocery shopping assistance, wellness checks/phone pals, emergency errands, light handyman services and assisted transportation to medical appointments.

To jump-start this year's campaign, an anonymous donor has promised to match donations dollar-for-dollar to Benevilla up to the first $10,000 raised for Arizona Gives Day. Anyone who is passionate about the community, has family or friends who are older and struggling with the challenges of living alone or just wants to make a difference in the community should participate in Arizona Gives Day. Donations can begin Tuesday, March 14.

Donations can also be made by phone 623-584-4999..