Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

ComEd, Madigan focus of federal bribery trial in Illinois

4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday at a federal trial in Chicago that could offer an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors say involved the state’s largest electric utility and one of its most powerful politicians at the time.

The four defendants are accused of arranging contracts, jobs and money for associates of then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who for decades was one of the most powerful legislators in the U.S. Prosecutors say the goal was to curry favor with Madigan to ensure proposed bills favorable to ComEd actually became law.

Opening statements are expected sometime this week.

While Madigan, 80, will feature in much of the testimony and evidence, he won’t be in court. He has been indicted, but he isn’t a defendant at the current trial in U.S. District Court. He isn’t expected to testify either. His own trial is scheduled for next year.

The defendants at the current trial are onetime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. All have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts that include bribery conspiracy.

Defense attorneys have said they will aim to demonstrate that their clients were engaged in run-of-the-mill lobbying and that they never crossed lines into illegality.

Judge Harry Leinenweber asked some prospective jurors about feelings they had for Madigan and lobbyists in general, the Chicago Tribune reported. Some were excused after saying that sitting in on the trial for the up to eight weeks it could last would pose major hardships.

Key evidence for the government is expected to include secret recordings of Madigan and other key figures. Leinenweber ruled Tuesday that media would have access to recordings once they are played to jurors.

He rejected an argument from McClain’s lawyer, Patrick Cotter, that jurors could end up hearing what “the media considers to be the greatest hits” of the recordings outside court and thereby influence jurors’ verdicts, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Madigan was indicted in 2022 on charges that included racketeering and bribery. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.

The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
In Chicago mayor’s race, 2 hopefuls reflect Democrats’ split
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Chicago officer run over, man charged with attempted murder
Chicago, IL53 minutes ago
Coyotes beat Blackhawks 4-2, push points streak to 8
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol
Little Rock, AR1 hour ago
Ex-Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Man accused of homemade air gun murder of ex-lover convicted
Lower Macungie Township, PA2 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom plans to turn San Quentin State Prison, longtime home to death row, into rehabilitation facility
San Quentin, CA2 days ago
BNSF train derailment spills diesel fuel on tribal land in Washington
Anacortes, WA2 days ago
I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles
Portland, MI2 hours ago
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
Scarsdale, NY1 hour ago
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
San Clemente, CA2 days ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
Videos show tense standoff before deadly NJ police shooting
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
Marble, CO1 hour ago
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off southcentral Alaska
Homer, AK1 hour ago
Water related deaths reported in Arizona days after storms
Mesa, AZ1 hour ago
Avalanche look to keep win streak alive, host the Blackhawks
Denver, CO10 hours ago
Siegrist lifts Villanova to home court edge in March Madness
Villanova, PA1 day ago
UCLA beats Northwestern 68-63 to advance to Sweet 16
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy