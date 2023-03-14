Has Quentin Tarantino Found His Next Film In ‘The Movie Critic’?

Has Quentin Tarantino found his next and potentially final film? Sources tell Deadline that he is set to direct The Movie Critic, which is based on an original script he penned. No studio is attached.

Plot details are being kept under lock and key other than that it is focused on a female film critic in the 1970s.

Tarantino hasn’t directed a film since 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , and everyone in the industry has been wondering what his next film might be. For years, he has said he would direct 10 films and then retire. This would mark his 10th film.

While doing interviews promoting his recent book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino said he had written a 10-episode TV series that could have possibly been an actual Bounty Law series based on the show featured in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ; it is unknown what will come of that if he chooses to shoot The Movie Critic next. There also have been rumors of a potential film centered on the backstory of Cliff Booth, the character Brad Pitt played in Once Upon a Time , earning him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

We will update as it becomes more clear what this next project is.

