Stuart, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Drinking with doggie: K-9 Social Club café may come to Stuart's Poppleton Creek Dog Park

By Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfNN3_0lIwSSe400

STUART — An off-leash, alcohol-friendly dog café could be coming to Poppleton Creek Dog Park.

What happened: Resident Nathan Ritchey pitched the idea of K-9 Social Club to the City Commission Monday. Ritchey would lease part of the city dog park on Southeast Central Parkway and create a fenced area with AstroTurf along the park’s pond. Dog owners could buy coffee, wine, beer and snacks from a concession stand while their dogs play off-leash.

The commission unanimously agreed to begin lease negotiations with Ritchey.

Project details: In addition to a concession stand with drinks and snacks, food trucks would visit the park on a rotating basis, Ritchey said. Dogs would be “members” and be required to have up-to-date vaccinations, he said.

Additional parking would be added to the property, according to Ritchey, and an existing, separate fenced-in area of the park would remain open for dog owners who don’t want to be part of K-9 Social Club.

The idea is inspired by other dog cafes and bars around Florida such as the Dog Bar in St. Petersburg and BRK Republic in West Palm Beach.

Similar project proposed: A similar project was approved administratively by the city in July 2021 for a vacant property on U.S.1 north of the Roosevelt Bridge and next to Hampton Inn & Suites, records show. Jensen Beach physician Michael Slobasky proposed Sit Stay Drink Dog Bar with a tiki bar, band stage, dog pool and a beach volleyball court, but the project never came to fruition and the city's development order expired last summer.

Notable statements:

  • Ritchey: “I travel quite a bit, and in my travels I’ve stumbled across this concept that is rapidly growing. I thought it was something that could really do well in our area.”
  • Mayor Troy McDonald: “I like the idea. I think that it’s a great concept. It adds an additional benefit to our residents.”
