As the No. 6 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats face the No. 11 seed Providence Friars on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Kevin McNamara of WPRO and kevinmcsports.com about the Friars. He also talks with Mark Story of Kentucky.com about the Wildcats. CBS has the television coverage of the 7:10 p.m. game. Check out www.kentuckysports.com .

