Open in App
Volusia County, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Man threatened to ‘put a bullet’ in Florida sheriff’s head, authorities say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FBBW_0lIwRtFM00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Jersey man’s anonymous threat on the internet forum 4chan ended up getting him in trouble after he said someone should murder a Florida sheriff, authorities said.

In a Tuesday press conference , Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced that Richard Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, was arrested for his threats against the sheriff’s life, which included “putting a bullet in [his] head.”

Man arrested after vandalizing St. Pete gay bar with homophobic slur, police say

According to Chitwood, Golden made the threats on a 4chan chat on Feb. 22 in response to the sheriff’s efforts to eradicate antisemitism and Neo Nazi activity in his county, specifically a press conference where Chitwood showed solidarity with the Jewish community.

The sheriff’s office said Golden, on an anonymous account, said “Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem.

“But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him.”

Chitwood made it clear that he was not amused by the comment — saying threats like this have led to violence toward marginalized communities, especially in extremist group chats.

“Extremism is extremism. Here’s a clown, sitting in his bedroom, who’s indoctrinated by this bull — and thinks the best way to solve the problem is to put a bullet in my head,” he said. “Well, remove me from the equation. What happened to the synagogue in Pittsburgh? Somebody indoctrinated by this bull—- goes in and wipes out the people in a synagogue.”

The sheriff said his agency was notified of the threat by the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange (CFIX), which launched a joint investigation into Golden’s threats.

Using the IP address connected to the anonymous account, authorities tracked it to Golden. Authorities said that according to his mother, the suspect has no job, stays in his room at his mother’s house, and spends his time on the internet.

“I guess if I looked like this, I wouldn’t want to be identified, being 38 years old living in my mother’s back bedroom with no job,” Chitwood said.

Body camera video from the South Brunswick Police Department showed officers finding Golden at his mother’s home. According to Chitwood, Golden faces extradition to Florida on a charge of threat of serious bodily injury or death.

“I cannot wait to meet him when he gets off the plane,” the sheriff said. “Because one of the first faces he’s going to see welcoming him to the Volusia County Jail, the happiest place on earth, is going to be me.”

Chitwood has faced harassment from other white supremacist groups for his anti-racism work, including a failed “swatting” attempt and harassing calls made to one of his daughters.

However, the sheriff said he will continue to combat hate in his jurisdiction.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities find 2-month-old, 4-year-old reported missing in Florida
Orlando, FL1 day ago
35 arrested in takedown of Central Florida drug smuggling operation
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Ex-wife’s husband arrested in murder of Florida Microsoft exec Jared Bridegan
Jacksonville Beach, FL2 days ago
Attorney: Foster system to blame for Brevard County toddler’s murder
Titusville, FL2 days ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL5 days ago
USPS mail carriers robbed in Central Florida; officials offer rewards up to $50K to help solve cases
Orlando, FL4 days ago
‘Never met a woman so strong’: Florida officer complimented by apprehended burglary suspect
Orlando, FL6 days ago
21-year-old man shot, killed in Winter Garden identified
Winter Garden, FL4 days ago
2-year-old killed after woman crashes into Florida charter bus
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Man wins $2M on Polk County drug store Powerball ticket
Kissimmee, FL3 days ago
3 Bay area restaurants among Yelp’s 2023 ‘Top 100 US Restaurants’
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Woman Who Ripped Off Clermont Spa for Cosmetic Procedure Picked up on Warrant More than 2 Years Later
Clermont, FL6 days ago
What is this? Woman finds odd creature in yard, leading to much debate
Titusville, FL4 days ago
SpaceX launches satellites from Florida on St. Patrick’s Day
Cape Canaveral, FL1 day ago
Florida man spends $5, wins top lottery prize
Sanford, FL6 days ago
Floridians Shocked as DeSantis Goes to War With Orlando
Orlando, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy