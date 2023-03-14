Open in App
Mahoning County, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Road construction season is coming: What ODOT has planned

By Nadine Grimley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEzRV_0lIwQlOZ00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has more than a dozen projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties slated to begin during the upcoming 2023 construction season.

ODOT plans to spend about $54 million on those 18 projects. Two of those projects are aimed at resurfacing busy roads in Mahoning County, including resurfacing Interstate 680 from Gibson Street to just South of US-224.

Work there includes nine bridge repairs and begins in September with a total cost of around $13.5 million

Local doctors, pharmacist mentioned in federal opioid lawsuit

“Basically, we’ll mill a couple inches of pavement off. We’ll replace it with pavement to give it a smooth ride. That’s part of preserving our system and maintaining our roadways and helping with that easy access and easy movement of people and goods,” said ODOT District 4 spokesman Justin Chesnic.

The Midlothian Boulevard resurfacing project would start at Glenwood and extend all the way down to I-680. The total cost of this particular project is expected to be about $1.2 million.

Safety improvements are the focus of Trumbull County’s big projects, which includes the construction of the diverging diamond at the intersection of state Routes 46 and 82 in Howland. The $19 million project is slated to begin in July.

“We have a lot of crashes there at those ramps at 46 and 82. This will make it a little easier for folks to get around, a little bit easier to access those ramps, and basically reduce those conflict points from 32 down to eight,” Chesnic said.

USDA tests mobile SNAP payment tech to replace card

A restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT, will be installed on U.S. 62 at Bedford Road in Brookfield.
It’s another intersection design new to the area and will eliminate left turns.

“If they wanted to go left, they’ll have to come out and make a right, get in the left lane, and then they can kind of turn around in the median area there and then head back in the opposite direction which they were going,” said Chesnic.

That project is expected to begin next month.

ODOT released this information on its planned project in Mahoning and Trumbull counties here. Information on Columbiana County’s plan can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
New winery opens storefront near train derailment site
East Palestine, OH20 hours ago
Jeeps ‘invade’ in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
Plans underway to fix Youngstown City Hall fire escape
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Semi rollover slows traffic on U.S. 30 west of Lisbon
Lisbon, OH2 days ago
Sharon receives grant for bank demolition, redevelopment
Sharon, PA4 hours ago
Pickup truck causes damage to two storefronts in Newton Falls
Newton Falls, OH1 day ago
East Palestine residents provided with wellness items
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
All 1,900 feet of south train track removed from site of East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Car crashes into business in Newton Falls
Newton Falls, OH1 day ago
Ohio State Route 7 rock slide danger averted with new ODOT project
Mingo Junction, OH4 days ago
JCPenney to close location in the Valley
Austintown, OH22 hours ago
Local officials to mark major step in remediation of historic Sebring property
Sebring, OH1 day ago
Gov. DeWine talks in-depth with First News about East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Youngstown City Council approves funds for dam demolition
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Conflicting test results leave woman unsure on return home
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
This is what stuck means for shop owner in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
EPA admin warns states against attempting to stop soil waste shipments
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
East Palestine shop faces grim reality amid train derailment exodus: ‘The damage is already done’
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
City manager gives update on progress in Hermitage
Hermitage, PA3 days ago
Car flips over on I-680 in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Cleveland, surrounding cities, National Weather Service says
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Phantom Fireworks giving sandwiches to local police, firefighters
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Gov. DeWine delivers remarks in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
‘Triple threat’ coming to downtown businesses this weekend
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Car hits pole before crashing into Minerva house
Minerva, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy