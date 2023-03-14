Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
Fatal crash shuts down northbound Coors Bypass traffic near Cottonwood Mall

By Chris McKee,

4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have shutdown northbound traffic lanes on Coors Bypass NW near Cottonwood Mall after a fatal car crash. The crash happened near 10400 Coors Bypass NW, near the LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse steakhouses.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. It’s unclear how many cars are involved. APD said on Twitter that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route around the the area while the crash remains under investigation. So far, there’s no timetable on when the road might reopen.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.

