Fatal crash shuts down northbound Coors Bypass traffic near Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have shutdown northbound traffic lanes on Coors Bypass NW near Cottonwood Mall after a fatal car crash. The crash happened near 10400 Coors Bypass NW, near the LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse steakhouses.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. It’s unclear how many cars are involved. APD said on Twitter that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below:

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route around the the area while the crash remains under investigation. So far, there’s no timetable on when the road might reopen.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.