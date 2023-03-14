Report: Eagles Re-Sign CB James Bradberry to Three-Year Contract

The cornerback had a resurgent season with Philadelphia in 2022.

The Eagles are re-signing cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Bradberry is a seven-year veteran who joined the Eagles in 2022 after four seasons with the Panthers and two seasons with the Giants . He signed a one-year deal last offseason and proceeded to have a strong season in Philadelphia, starting all 17 games and recording three interceptions on his way to second-team All-Pro honors. Bradberry also committed a holding penalty against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII that effectively ended the game.

The cornerback confirmed the news to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, saying he’s excited to return to Philadelphia even though he received more lucrative offers elsewhere.

“I went back because of the familiarity with the coaching staff, because I love the city and playing for [the] Eagles,” he said, via Anderson . “They also gave me a deal around what I was looking for. Yes, there were other teams that offered me more, but I feel like Philly fit me the best.”

The 29-year-old Bradberry returns to an Eagles defense that allowed the fewest passing yards in the league last season. Darius Slay , the Eagles’ other starting cornerback, is under contract but has been part of trade speculation throughout the offseason.