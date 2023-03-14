Do we really know what time it is?

Here we go again.

Another time change, and the whole world is falling apart.

We asked Reflector readers what they thought about the time change.

Should we change our clocks twice a year?

38% — Yes. It's nice to have the extra light in the evening.

53% — No. This screws everything up.

4% — Does anybody really know what time it is?

5% — Does anybody really care?

Thanks to Chicago for those last two questions.

So there it is. More than half of the 641 people who participated in our unscientific poll said the time change twice a year is a bad thing.

A lot of people agree.

Some say the sudden shift in our internal clocks gives us all kinds of health issues in the days following. Our bodies change radically over the course of a day based on how much light we see and how much sleep we get.

Even an hour’s shift in rest time and daylight hours screws everything up slightly. When that effect is shared across the billion-or-so people who have to reckon with DST, you can find some pretty intriguing correlations.

According to an article in Popular Science, these are some of the problems associated with the move to Daylight Saving Time:

• More deadly car crashes

• Stock markets do slightly worse

• More heart attacks

• Legal sentences are longer

• More miscarriages for people doing IVF

• Increased risk of substance abuse

• More spending on your credit cards

• Wildfires become more common

On the bright side ...

• Increased outdoor time (and less TV)

• Less crime

This is quite a list, but the magazine missed some big ones.

How about the stress of changing all of your clocks at home, in the car, and at work? How many of you still have a microwave that is blinking 12:00 all of the time? How many of you have to get a ladder out to change that one clock in the kitchen? And when you do get up there, you realize you haven't dusted in the last six months.

How about losing that hour of sleep before going to church on Sunday morning? How about forgetting to change your clock and missing church?

Look what happened this week.

Days after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, Federal officials have now shut down another bank and announced that they would bail out all depositors. In a statement, the Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said the New York-based Signature Bank had been closed by its state chartering authority.

Do you think the two banks going belly-up are due to the time change? How many more will fall before we have a run on the banks to get our money. They say we are insured up to $250,000 so all of my friends should be secure (all of my friends and their money together should be secure).

I was thinking about taking all of my money out of the bank and burying it in the backyard. I wonder if the bank would miss my $365 savings account? I wonder if I would miss that two cents of interest I get every year?

These are all tough questions, and I blame everything on the time change.

I blame The Drive on the time change.

I blame Jose Mesa on the time change.

I blame blowing a 3-1 lead over the Cubs in the 2016 World Series on the time change.

I blame the total eclipse coming right through Norwalk next April on the time change.

I blame the snow and having to scrape my car windows Tuesday morning on the time change.

Are you starting to figure it out? I think this is all a lot about nothing. The clocks have changed and now we are good for six more months.

Don't we have better things to worry about?

Does anybody really know what time it is?

Does anybody really care?

Joe Centers is Reflector community editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.