Flood Watch now in effect for Zion National Park area

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for areas in and around Zion National Park. Affected areas include the subways, narrows, and other drainages in the region. The Watch goes into effect at 9 p.m. tonight and will remain until 6 p.m. Thursday.

This is due to excessive runoff and expected new rain resulting in high flows on all drainages within Zion National Park. The North Fork and East Fork of the Virgin River is expected to rise slightly below mainstem river flood levels, but the levels they reach can still be dangerous to hikers and other outdoor recreationalists within slot canyons and normally dry washes.

It is strongly recommended to take caution if you are out in these areas and seek high ground should waters start to rise. Remember that floods can come quickly.

