Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
Sporting News

March Madness Predictions 2023: 5 safe first-round NCAA Tournament picks against the spread

By Jovan Alford,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJy1X_0lIwMhrn00

The field of 68 is officially set for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which is to begin on Tuesday evening with the First Four in Dayton. After the First Four wraps-up on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first round will tip off on Thursday at noon ET. Bettors will be looking to cash in on some bets to begin the madness and hopefully build their bankrolls.

This year, we have 10 games with double-digit spreads in the first round, which is the same amount we had in last year's first round. Below, we'll look at five games in the first round where we think it's safe to take the spread, no matter if the team is a favorite or an underdog. It's never easy predicting who will cover the spread in the NCAA tournament, as anything can happen in a win-or-go-home situation.

TSN's MARCH MADNESS HQ
Live NCAA bracket | TV schedule | Predictor tool

Safe March Madness picks against the spread

Odds courtesy of Sports Interaction

No. 5 San Diego State (-5) vs. No. 12 College of Charleston

Thursday, 3:10 p.m. ET

Depending on the sportsbook, the spread for this 5-12 matchup is set at either 5.5 or five points. The College of Charleston enters the tournament fresh off a CAA championship and a 31-3 record. The Cougars are one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 10 straight games, which might scare some bettors away from taking them against the spread. However, Charleston has an outstanding offense (scoring 80.8 points per game) and rebounds the ball efficiently (40.5 rebounds per game -- 14th in NCAA). Based on those stats, along with them being 20-12 ATS overall, 3-0 ATS as an underdog, and 9-3 ATS against non-conference teams this season, it makes a compelling case to take the Cougars' spread. The Aztecs might win, but it could be a close game as both teams are solid defensively.

Pick: College of Charleston covers (+5)

MORE NCAA TOURNAMENT BETTING:
Odds | Favorites & Sleepers | Props | Round 1 Best Bets

No. 8 Auburn (-1) vs. No. 9 seed Iowa

Thursday, 6:50 p.m. ET

Auburn-Iowa is another game where we believe the underdog can cover the spread. The Hawkeyes haven't been great against the spread as an underdog this season (3-5) and are 0-4 ATS on a neutral floor. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 12-13 ATS as a favorite this season, which does not inspire a ton of confidence in them either. We think the Hawkeyes are the better team despite how the trends go against them. Kris Murray can score at all three levels, and they are more balanced offensively than Auburn, who has lost multiple close games this season.

Pick: Iowa covers (+1)

No. 7 Texas A&M (-3) vs. No. 10 Penn State

Thursday, 6:50 p.m. ET

The Aggies are only three-point favorites in their first-round matchup against the Nittany Lions, which makes a ton of sense. Texas A&M has been outstanding against the spread as a favorite, with a 19-7 record this season (best cover rate in the SEC) and 8-5 ATS in non-conference games. However, the Aggies are facing a Penn State team that played well in the Big Ten and are also good against the spread. The Nittany Lions are 6-4-1 ATS in non-conference games, 11-5 ATS as underdogs, and 7-1 ATS at a neutral site. Did we mention they have a great player in Jalen Pickett, who is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game? If Pickett brings his A-game and the rest of the Nittany Lions follow, Penn State could give Texas A&M a run for their money on Thursday night.

Pick: Penn State covers (+3)

HISTORY OF UPSETS BY SEED:
15 vs. 2 | 14 vs. 3 | 13 vs. 4 | 12 vs. 5

No. 7 Michigan State (-2) vs. No. 10 USC

Friday, 12:15 p.m. ET

After picking a few underdogs to cover the spread on Thursday, we will take the Spartans to coverand win outright against USC on Friday. The Spartans are only 10-9 against the spread as a favorite this year but an impressive 16-3 straight up on the moneyline. Michigan State also has one of the best coaches on the sideline (Tom Izzo), who is 14-9 ATS in the first round of the NCAA tournament with the Spartans. It won't be easy for Michigan State, as USC has two great guards (Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson). However, the Spartans are one of the best three-point shooting teams (39.5 percent) this season, which will help them advance to the second round.

Pick: Michigan State covers (-2)

EXPERT PICKS:
DeCourcy (Alabama) | Bender (Kansas) | Fagan (Marquette) | Pohnl (Kansas)

No. 3 Xavier (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State

Friday, 12:40 p.m ET

The Musketeers should win this game on Friday after losing the Big East title to Marquette. However, do not sleep on the Owls, who had an impressive season where they defeated Liberty twice, including in the ASUN title game for the auto bid. Kennesaw State held its own in non-conference play, which included Indiana, Florida, VCU, and San Diego State, going 7-3 ATS. The Owls are 3-1 against the spread when listed as an underdog of 10 points or more and 9-4 ATS as an underdog this season. They were also one of the best teams in the NCAA against the spread (20-10-1). Again, Xavier should win, but Kennesaw State will battle until the end.

Pick: Kennesaw State covers (+12.5)

2023 NCAA Tournament: ATS records for the field of 68

Team Conference ATS record
Kennesaw State ASUN 20-10-1
Montana State Big Sky 19-11-2
UNC Asheville Big South 18-13-1
College of Charleston CAA 20-12-1
Northern Kentucky Horizon League 14-18
Drake MVC 16-16-1
Fairleigh Dickinson Northeast 15-17
Southeast Missouri State OVC 19-13-1
Furman Southern 18-13
Texas A&M Corpus-Christi Southland 17-12
Oral Roberts Summit 13-16-1
Louisiana Sun Belt 16-13-1
Gonzaga WCC 13-18-1
Pittsburgh ACC 22-10-1
Florida Atlantic C-USA 21-10-1
Texas A&M SEC 23-11
Kansas State Big 12 21-11
Connecticut Big East 21-11-1
Kent State MAC 20-11-1
Marquette Big East 21-12-1
Maryland Big Ten 21-12
UCLA Pac-12 20-12-2
Vermont America East 20-12-1
Penn State Big Ten 20-13-2
Northwestern Big Ten 19-13
St. Marys WCC 19-13
Iona MAAC 20-14
Howard MEAC 18-13
Alabama SEC 19-14
Miami (FL) ACC 18-14
Providence Big East 18-14
Princeton Ivy 15-12
Illinois Big Ten 17-14-1
VCU Atlantic 10 18-15-1
Xavier Big East 18-15-1
Boise State Mountain West 16-14-2
USC Pac-12 17-15
Iowa Big Ten 17-15
Houston AAC 18-16
NC State ACC 16-15-2
Baylor Big 12 16-15-1
Memphis AAC 17-16-1
West Virginia Big 12 17-16
Tennessee SEC 17-16
Arkansas SEC 16-16-1
Missouri SEC 16-16-1
Texas Big 12 17-17
Arizona Pac-12 16-16-2
Iowa State Big 12 16-16
TCU Big 12 16-16-1
Mississippi State SEC 16-16-1
San Diego State Mountain West 15-15-2
Creighton Big East 16-17
Michigan State Big Ten 15-16
Kansas Big 12 16-18
Auburn SEC 15-17
Kentucky SEC 15-17
Indiana Big Ten 15-17-1
Duke ACC 15-19
Arizona State Pac-12 15-19
Purdue Big Ten 13-19-2
Virginia ACC 12-18-2
Texas Southern SWAC 11-19-2
Nevada Mountain West 18-11-2
Colgate Patriot 17-16
Grand Canyon WAC 15-18
UCSB Big West 20-10-2
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Kansas comeback hopes vs. Arkansas end with accidental made free throw from Jalen Wilson
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
How many times have multiple 1 seeds lost before Sweet 16? Purdue, Kansas add to March Madness history of early exits
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan State's Tom Izzo moved to tears after March Madness win over Marquette: 'It's been a long year'
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Gonzaga bad beat: Bulldogs win but TCU covers thanks to Damion Baugh's half-court March Madness buzzer beater
Spokane, WA21 hours ago
Tyson Walker returns from Michigan State NCAA Tournament win to find car towed by police
East Lansing, MI17 hours ago
UCLA vs. Gonzaga odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Sweet 16 matchup
Spokane, WA17 hours ago
Michigan State bullies its way past Marquette as Tom Izzo has Spartans Marching again
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Fairleigh Dickinson's basketball gym: Inside Stratis Arena, the humble home of March Madness' Cinderella
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
What does FDU stand for? History of the March Madness Cinderella school's name
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Rick Pitino timeline: How Iona coach bounced back from Louisville scandals as move to land St. John's position
New Rochelle, NY16 hours ago
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Bucks vs. Raptors time, TV channel and live stream for Sunday NBA game
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Why is Cam Newton throwing at Auburn's Pro Day? Former MVP hopes to spark career revival: 'Can't wait to show you'
Auburn, MA5 hours ago
Did Jon Scheyer play in the NBA? How Duke head coach's playing career came to an end
Durham, NC2 days ago
FAU's Johnell Davis gives heartfelt interview after historic performance: 'I'm just trying to feed my family'
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? Celtics vs. Kings time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game
Boston, MA1 hour ago
What channel is FAU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 2 game
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Former Pitt star Sean Miller creates dilemma for ex-teammates as coach of Xavier
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Duke vs. Tennessee final score, results: Volunteers eliminate Blue Devils behind Olivier Nkamhoua's second half explosion
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
How to watch UFC San Antonio: Date, time, channel, live streams, odds & card for Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
San Antonio, TX2 hours ago
Ja Morant's contract, explained: How suspension could impact Grizzlies star's All-NBA chances, future salary
Memphis, TN15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy