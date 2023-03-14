Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

FoodNet Food Bank’s new 1/1/1 campaign to offset cost of food

By Jasmine Dean,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dlnzm_0lIwLhpa00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – FoodNet’s new 1/1/1 campaign is an effort to get the community involved where each month one school, one church, and one business commits to having a food drive.

Ben Broussard, with Catholic Charities of Acadiana , said FoodNet serves 750 families a week which can cost $20,000 dollars a month. He said the new campaign is a way to help with the cost of food.

Suspects wanted in Feb. 24 Abbeville shooting

“The 1/1/1 campaign is really inviting schools, business, and churches to step forward and claim a month,” Broussard said. “Do a food drive to help offset that enormous expense of purchasing food for those in need. “

The three participants hosting food drives the entire month of march are Rayne Catholic Elementary, Fowler Orthodontics, and St. Mary Church in Lafayette.

Alicia Ardoin and Lauren Broussard with Rayne catholic said their students who volunteered with St. Joseph’s Dinner inspired the school’s participation in the campaign, and they hope their participation inspires others. Ardoin said “You know our students giving back on their own time. It wasn’t through school,” and Broussard said. “We hope other school, communities, and churches see that this is such a great way to give back.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Melanie Fowler with Fowler orthodontics and Anna Lewis with St. Mary Church said this a great way to give back.

Fowler said, “Its a small thing that I can do, that my staff and I can do to help raise awareness for food net as well as collect items that are really important for food net and for the people of Acadiana.” While Lewis said, “It’s a good way introducing our younger children to what a St. Joseph’s altar is and getting them involved in a food donation drive and helping out the less fortunate in our area.”

Broussard said he hopes the campaign moves people to want to help those in need throughout Acadiana.

“The 1/1/1 campaign, getting one church, one school, one business to really claim one month out if the year and getting all of those months filled up, we hope this turns into something that folks are doing every year from here on out,” Broussard said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lafayette, LA newsLocal Lafayette, LA
How Much Crawfish Does Lafayette, Louisiana Eat Every Year?
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Louisiana ranked 7th highest utility bills in the country; 1st in electricity consumption
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Bishop of Lafayette: Eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day is OK
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Church Point man keeps sisters legacy alive through "Life Changing Concert"
Church Point, LA1 day ago
Calcasieu Community Clinic available to patients who lose Medicaid coverage
Lake Charles, LA2 days ago
CGI now at 700 employees in Lafayette but still has dozens of openings
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Local ice cream shop opening second location in Broussard
Broussard, LA1 day ago
Erica Hunt's family still seeking closure in unsolved murder
Opelousas, LA20 hours ago
Expanding fiber network to help close digital gap in Opelousas
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Trying to afford living with mimimum wage
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Kelly’s Diner in Opelousas, Louisiana Catches Fire, Promises to Be Back ‘ASAP’
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
Moncus Park to offer free shuttle service
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Confirm Facebook identity before sending deposits on Marketplace
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Questions remain after Avoyelles Parish forum on home rule charter
Marksville, LA2 days ago
First, education and then, reconciliation
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Teacher receives 50K grant for classroom makeover
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Spend flood cash while John Bel Edwards is governor, aide says: 'Give me the kitchen sink'
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Friend of 16 years pays it forward
Lafayette, LA6 days ago
Deadline to apply for Fellows Program extended to March 20
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Scott Fire Department on scene of hazmat incident
Scott, LA21 hours ago
Lafayette man homeless after pickup crashes into home
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Man accused of stealing 70 head of livestock in Vernon Parish
Thayer, MO3 days ago
Louisiana Man Arrested After Aggravated Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest for Methamphetamines and Marijuana
Cottonport, LA5 hours ago
Beware of These Pink Eggs Showing Up Everywhere in Broussard Sports Complex
Broussard, LA3 days ago
Anti-gun violence campaign created to tackle major issue in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA3 days ago
Eleven-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Louisiana, 17-Year-Old Suspect Suffering from Gunshot Injuries Arrested
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Unrestrained Passenger Killed, Others Injured in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Ponchatoula, LA1 day ago
Police juror concerned curfew will negatively impact Vermilion Parish
Abbeville, LA5 days ago
Suspect in Louisiana Apprehended on Drug-Related Warrant Search After Deputies Locate Him Hiding Under a Bed
Jennings, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy