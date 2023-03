A teenager that was wanted in connection to a shooting in the Upstate, last month is now in custody. The Greenwood Police Department says, 17 year old Tyvani Fuller turned himself in Tuesday morning.

As we previously reported, Fuller was wanted to for a February 24th shooting on Seaboard Avenue in Greenwood, that left a woman injured. Fuller is charged with attempted murder and a weapons violation. This marks the 3rd shooting arrest in Greenwood in less than a week.