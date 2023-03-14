Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Nashville Predators top Detroit Red Wings, move up in wild-card playoff race

By Paul Skrbina, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvkDs_0lIwL09i00

The Nashville Predators came off a 4-1-1 road trip , their longest of the season, looking to score a victory Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena.

The result was a 2-1 win, their third in a row and eighth in their last 11 games.

Kiefer Sherwood summoned a couple of catfish to the ice after his third goal of the season broke a scoreless tie with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the second period. Tommy Novak, who scored twice Sunday, was next to summon a catfish on the ice when he made it 2-0 with 17:38 remaining in the third.

The Red Wings answered with a power-play goal with 2:16 remaining in regulation.

Nashville defenseman Ryan McDonagh missed the game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Forward Filip Forsberg missed his 15th consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Forward Ryan Johansen, who is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season, missed his 10th straight game. Defenseman Alexandre Carrier missed his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury.

With Winnipeg's loss, the Predators are four points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and are 34-24-7. The Red Wings are 30-28-9.

MORE: Nashville Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov gets into goalie fight

MORE: Nashville Predators were sellers at trade deadline. But what if they make NHL playoffs?

Live updates: Nashville Predators score vs. Detroit Red Wings

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators top Detroit Red Wings, move up in wild-card playoff race

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi leaves game vs Winnipeg Jets, doesn't return
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Nashville Predators fall to Chicago Blackhawks, still 4 points from playoff spot
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Can young Nashville Predators trying to keep their jobs help coach John Hynes keep his?
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC2 days ago
Nashville SC suffers first loss of 2023 season, falls 1-0 to New England Revolution
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
TSSAA basketball championships live updates, scores: Alcoa and Brainerd face off in 2A semifinals
Alcoa, TN2 days ago
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy