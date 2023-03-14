The Nashville Predators came off a 4-1-1 road trip , their longest of the season, looking to score a victory Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena.

The result was a 2-1 win, their third in a row and eighth in their last 11 games.

Kiefer Sherwood summoned a couple of catfish to the ice after his third goal of the season broke a scoreless tie with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the second period. Tommy Novak, who scored twice Sunday, was next to summon a catfish on the ice when he made it 2-0 with 17:38 remaining in the third.

The Red Wings answered with a power-play goal with 2:16 remaining in regulation.

Nashville defenseman Ryan McDonagh missed the game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Forward Filip Forsberg missed his 15th consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Forward Ryan Johansen, who is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season, missed his 10th straight game. Defenseman Alexandre Carrier missed his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury.

With Winnipeg's loss, the Predators are four points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and are 34-24-7. The Red Wings are 30-28-9.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators top Detroit Red Wings, move up in wild-card playoff race