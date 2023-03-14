Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Chiefs tender Jody Fortson as exclusive rights free agent; re-sign Tershawn Wharton

By Jared Bush,

4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be keeping another tight end on their roster.

They decided to tender tight end, Jody Fortson, as an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the only team that can negotiate with him is the Chiefs.

Fortson has been with the Chiefs for two seasons, and during that time he has accumulated 14 receptions, 155 yards and four touchdowns.

He gives the Chiefs more depth at the tight end position, with Blake Bell being an unrestricted free agent.

They also re-signed defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton to a one-year, $2 million deal. In his three seasons in Kansas city, he has played in 38 games, totaling five sacks.

These are just a few moves the Chiefs have made in what has already been a busy offseason. The Chiefs also signed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal, replacing left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

It will be intriguing to see what other moves the Chiefs will make next as they build their roster and gear up for a title defense.

