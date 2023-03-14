Southwest Airlines makes changes after winter meltdown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southwest Airlines is taking steps to prevent another winter meltdown. The company says it will invest in a better system for scheduling crews and will update its customer phone systems.

Southwest also says it will purchase additional de-icing trucks, upgrade winter equipment, and add staff members. Southwest canceled thousands of flights last December, during the peak of holiday travel, and is hoping these changes will help avoid mass cancelations in the future.

