Open in App
Evansville, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Family of Dawnita Wilkerson spends third birthday without her

By Jana Garrett,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fENj_0lIwJynx00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dawnita Wilkerson turned 47 on Tuesday, and for the third year in a row her family, including six children, won’t be able to join her to celebrate.

Wilkerson has been missing since June 2020. Evansville police say she had been staying at her brother’s house at the time. She was last seen getting into a silver 2004 Chevy Suburban at an Evansville motel.

Dawnita Wilkerson missing for over two years

Police say the vehicle headed west towards Carbondale, Illinois. Wilkerson’s phone was shut off by the next morning.

In 2021, police told Eyewitness News the owner of the SUV was not cooperating. They say the investigation into Wilkerson’s disappearance remains open. She has been listed on the FBI’s missing person database.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Emergency crews respond to crash on U.S. 50
Vincennes, IN3 days ago
Evansville Police: Two arrested after standoff on Old Business 41
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dispatch: Residential fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville
Evansville, IN3 hours ago
Robbery reported at Evansville cemetery
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Renowned local band drops by Space Monkey in Evansville
Evansville, IN21 hours ago
USI hosting ‘Protecting LGBTQ+ Hoosiers’ online event
Evansville, IN1 day ago
What’s the oldest city in Indiana?
Vincennes, IN3 hours ago
Thunderbolts get shut out by Birmingham
Evansville, IN13 hours ago
Evansville woman arrested after crashing into building
Evansville, IN1 day ago
“I just f—ing killed 2 guys, I was trespassing” – A Southern Indiana Murder Case
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Strangers unite after medical emergency in the Azzip Pizza line
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Wolf-like animal spotted in Warrick County
Boonville, IN2 days ago
Henderson man accused of pepper spraying a library employee
Evansville, IN2 days ago
EPD officer accused of violating the Constitution
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Unearthed bone likely linked to long-lost Evansville cemetery
Evansville, IN3 days ago
VCSO releases update on fatal crash in Evansville
Evansville, IN3 days ago
“We can’t have downtown without the theater,” Washington IN Theater gets new owners
Washington, IN1 day ago
Good News: Woman Builds ‘Little Free Pantry’ for Those in Need on Evansville’s West Side
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Local game store awarding Pokémon cards for good grades
Central City, KY20 hours ago
Remarkable Women: Lisa Vaughan
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Man still in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Morganfield
Morganfield, KY1 day ago
Longtime Evansville business being sold after decades of service
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Google ad scams CenterPoint customer, police say
Evansville, IN18 hours ago
Morganfield goes green for St. Patrick’s Day
Morganfield, KY14 hours ago
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into building near East Virginia St.
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Papa John’s gifts $50K to local nonprofits
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Judge gives update on bridge construction
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Warrant issued for man accused of shooting 2, killing 1 in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville, IN3 days ago
VCSO releases new details following deadly high speed pursuit
Evansville, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy