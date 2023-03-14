Open in App
Kentucky State
Jamal Murray's Status For Nuggets-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Jamal Murray is available (via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post).

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game, as Jamal Murray is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (injury management) listed questionable for Tuesday."

The former Kentucky star is having a very solid season with averages of 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 54 games.

He's also shooting an impressive 45.0% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.

The talented point guard missed all of last season, which was a huge loss for the Nuggets (they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs).

That said, they have been incredible this season, with a 46-22 record in 68 games.

The Nuggets are the best team in the Western Conference and 4.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies (who are the second seed).

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, but they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Nuggets are 16-16 in the 32 games they have played outside of Denver.

As for the Raptors, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-36 record in 68 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Raptors have been fantastic, going 20-13 in the 33 games they have hosted on their home floor in Canada.

