Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DV31g_0lIwHuCd00

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

FINAL UPDATE: Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available, while Jerami Grant has been ruled out.

On Tuesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the New York Knicks in Oregon.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Trail Blazers have ruled out Ibou Badji and Justise Winslow, while John Butler Jr. has been upgraded to available.

Jerami Grant and Damian Lillard are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Trail Blazers come into the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-37 record in 68 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Trail Blazers are 17-15 in the 32 games they have hosted in Oregon.

Despite being so far down in the standings, they are only 2.0 games back of the three-way tie for the ninth seed, so it's possible they could make the play-in tournament.

Last season, the team dealt with injuries and missed the playoffs, but they have a talented roster that made the playoffs in 2021.

Lillard is in the middle of another phenomenal season with averages of 32.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest (while shooting 46.6% from the field).

As for the Knicks, they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 40-30 record in 70 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and an outstanding 21-14 in 35 games on the road away from Madison Square Garden.

In 2021-22, the Knicks missed the postseason, but they were the fourth seed in 2020-21.

