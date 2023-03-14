Woman, 28, found beaten to death inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The death of a 28-year-old woman found inside her Brooklyn apartment has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Police said Kelly Kwak was found bruised and unconscious on the floor of her Clinton Hill apartment on Gates Avenue near Classon Avenue on March 10 around 9:40 a.m. after a relative called police to report not hearing from her.

Kwak, who, according to the Daily News , attended Queensborough Community College and aspired to become a nurse, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I can’t believe … it’s not real," Kwak's mother, Shin Young, told the Daily News Tuesday. "I’m trying to be normal. But time to time I think of her. It's very terrible. She was only 28."

Responding officers also found a 32-year-old man inside the apartment, who was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull for treatment and evaluation.

The man was Kwak's roommate and may have suffered from a mental illness, according to the Daily News. He has not been arrested or charged, but he is reportedly being questioned.

The building where the murder happened is part of IMPACCT Brooklyn , a social service agency that provides housing and wraparound services for the formerly homeless and those with chronic health issues.

1010 WINS has reached out to the organization for comment.