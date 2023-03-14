Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s kids react to ‘stupid’ Vegas ‘wedding’ with Jennifer Spinner

It’s been one month since Braunwyn Windham-Burke and girlfriend Jennifer Spinner exchanged vows in a “fake” Las Vegas wedding — and now the former Bravo star’s kids are sharing their unfiltered opinions on the pair’s faux nuptials.

“The Vegas wedding is stupid,” 22-year-old Bella exclusively tells Page Six from her family’s home in Orange County, Calif.

“I can’t cuss, but it was really frickin’ stupid.”

Seated next to Windham-Burke, 45, Spinner, 38, and three of her younger siblings, the eldest of Windham-Burke’s children adds that her mother should focus on finalizing her divorce from husband Sean Burke.

“Like, you’re not even divorced,” she says of the “cringe” event, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator at Sin City’s Graceland Wedding Chapel on Valentine’s Day.

“Deal with your first marriage first.”

Windham-Burke fully intends to. The mom of seven finally filed in October 2022 after 22 years of marriage and two years after coming out as a lesbian.

A legal dissolution is incumbent on agreements reached over custody and spousal support. Together, the exes share Bella, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 8, and Hazel, 5.

Once the marriage is over, she and Spinner hope to make things official — even if the Burke brood is largely urging their mom to press pause on another legal union.

“Wait a long time. I don’t know why you’d want to rush into another marriage after a 20-year marriage? It’s so stupid,” Bella says, while Caden adds, “Wait a thousand years!”

Koa, 8, is also hopeful for a stall — even if she is particularly close with Spinner, who lovingly refers to Windham-Burke as “my wife” and has proudly assumed a “stepmom”-like role in the family.

“Right when you get divorced, you get married?” the elementary school student asks aloud before telling the couple directly, “No. Maybe wait, like, a little.”

In response, Windham-Burke quips, “Alright, well I guess it’s going to be a long engagement!”

Spinner — who began dating the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum in the summer of 2022 — assures the children that there is “no [hurry]” to tie the knot. But once there is a date on the books, the nonprofit exec hopes they will take part in the ceremony.

“Whenever we do get really married, you guys will have to be in the wedding,” Spinner tells the children. “So we’ll have to wait for the appropriate time.”

As a real wedding awaits, the ladies are gearing up for a move to Franklin, Tenn., where they will continue “nesting” with Burke and the youngest of their kids after relocating next month.

“Nesting is different for everyone, so it is what you make it,” Windham-Burke explains. “We both go somewhere else when the other parent is here. He’ll fly in, he’ll spend seven to 10 days. When he’s there, we’ll go either to New York or go on a trip.”

She elaborates, “The kids stay in the same house, they have the same rules, their same bed, their same stuff … Sometimes we’ll have a night overlap but not very often.”

Bella, for her part, appreciates when Spinner is around — especially because she seemingly has a knack for quelling at-home chaos.

“I feel like Jen being here has been a blessing because with my parents, just in a room together, it’s a lot of fighting and arguing. But then Jen was like a beacon of peace,” she says. “It’s less fighting.”

No matter what the future holds for Windham-Burke and Spinner, the latter promises to always maintain a relationship with her partner’s kids.

“Bella is the first one to call me out for all the embarrassing things that her mom and I do. Like the [matching ‘wedding’] tattoos and everything … [but] I view Bella as a friend,” she tells us.

“If anything, God forbid, happened with Braunwyn and I, I would still want to be all of the kids’ [friend]. I told all of them, like, they’re stuck with me whether I’m with their mom or not.”

That commitment, Windham-Burke says, made it so easy for her to fall for Spinner, who had previously never dated a woman with children.

“As a mom watching it, I smile all the time. They like her more than me and that’s the goal,” she says beaming.

It only takes a beat, though, for Caden to remind Windham-Burke that their love for her will never be eclipsed. “We still love mom,” he says. “Just saying.”