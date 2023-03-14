Open in App
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg to install new high tech security cameras

By Brandon Raines,

4 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg city officials hope that new state-of-the art security cameras will help combat crime.

The city is partnering with a New Orleans nonprofit, Project NOLA, to place 68 new cameras around Vicksburg. The cameras have a high-definition zoom setting that will allow police to better identify criminals.

The city’s IT Department said the cameras can also spot narcotics and weapons. Surveillance will be monitored by Project NOLA 24 hours a day.

“The facial recognition is tremendous, and if they’re selling drugs, they can identify the drugs they’re selling just by the camera’s name,” said Alderman Alex Monsour, Jr., Ward 2.

The city will begin installing the cameras within the next month. Residents can request to have a camera installed in their neighborhood by contacting the City of Vicksburg’s IT Department at 601-801-3456.

