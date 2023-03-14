1 dead, 1 missing in Kane County canyon after flooding

UPDATE:

Mar 14, 2023 / 7:31 PM MDT

KANE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the three hikers reported missing in Buckskin Gulch on Monday has been found dead while another remains missing. The canyon had reportedly flooded last weekend.

The third person was located by search and rescue crews on Tuesday. He has been transported to a local hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

A video provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety captured the moment rescuers located the hiker in Buckskin Gulch.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 hikers missing, several rescued from Kane County canyon

Mar 14, 2023 / 04:11 PM MDT

KANE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A 911 call to locate three missing hikers has led to 12 people being airlifted out of a Kane County canyon on Tuesday while two others remain missing.

According to Alan Alldredge of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office , officials received a call on Monday, March 13, reporting three men in their mid-40s had not returned from their hiking trip at the Buckskin Gulch , a slot canyon located right at the Utah-Arizona border. Their trip, which began on Friday, March 10, was reportedly supposed to end on Sunday, March 12.

Kane County Search and Rescue, along with a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, began searching for the three men beginning Monday morning. Camping debris reportedly led crews to locate one of the three hikers. He was hoisted out of the canyon by the helicopter and transported to a local hospital.

The search for the remaining two hikers lasted until 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 14. Crews picked up the search once again as daylight broke, and it is actively ongoing.

During this search, another two calls came in, resulting in a total of 11 people being airlifted out of Buckskin Gulch due to severe weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.