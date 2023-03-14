23,000 runners meet BAA qualifying times for 2023 Boston Marathon
By Peyton Doyle,
4 days ago
This year's marathon will have the largest field of participants since 2019.
The 127th Boston Marathon is set to take place on April 17, with a field of 30,000 participants, the largest since 2019.
This year’s race represents the 10th anniversary of the marathon bombings on April 15, 2013. The upcoming run is also just the second to not have a size restriction on the field of runners, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The field this year will be made of those who applied during the five-day registration window in September, several hundred runners who have finished at least 10 straight Boston Marathons, and others invited to the event, representing various sponsors or charities.
According to the Boston Athletic Association, 23,267 applicants officially registered for the marathon during the September window, an increase of 300 over last year.
The required times for this year’s marathon were the same as last year’s and everyone who applied this time around met the qualifying criteria. While the BAA said that even if a runner qualifies they may not be accepted, everyone who registered was accepted for this year’s race.
Runners could submit any time from a full-length marathon during the qualifying window of Sept. 1 2021- Sept. 16, 2022.
The qualifying time requirements used for the 2023 marathon can be found below, broken down by age group.
