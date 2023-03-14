Local Healthy Smoothie and Bowl Chain Tropibowls Plans Deerfield Beach Location

Launched three years ago by co-owners Daniel Mederos and Natasha Teague , healthy smoothie and acai bowl brand Tropibowls is about to begin construction on its fifth location, this time in Deerfield Beach , at 1101 S Powerline Rd #105 .

That kind of growth can only set apart a brand that opened its first location (in Oakland Park ) on Monday, March 1, 2020—and was then forced to shut its doors that Thursday.

“We took those four to five months and really dove into social media,” Daniel Mederos told What Now on Tuesday. “As soon as everything reopened, everybody wanted to try it.”

Tropibowls has since grown to four locations, including in Pompano Beach and Tamarac , where the newest Tropibowls recently opened.

“The main concept is healthy food,” Mederos said. “Everything is as healthy as we can make it; there’s no added sugar in anything.”

The menu features a selection of smoothies, acai bowls, pitaya bowls, coffee and tea drinks, and more. Rice bowls include the Chicken Bacon Ranch Rice Bowl, the Pesto Chicken Rice Bowl, and the Tropibowl, with Basmati rice, black beans, sweet plantains, grilled chicken, fried egg, and cotija cheese. Tropibowls also offers cold pressed juices in varieties like Guava Lemonade and Green and Juice ( spinach, kale, apple, pineapple, celery, lemon, agave ).

“We would love to keep expanding,” Mederos said. “We want to spread healthy eating at an affordable price.”

The Deerfield Beach location is working toward an opening this summer. You can stay up to date on Tropibowls news by following @tropibowlsofficial on Instagram.

