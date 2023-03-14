Tuesday Night Forecast: Storm chances return Thursday

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds early along with chilly conditions. Low: 40. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures by the afternoon. High: 70. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Some storms could be severe with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 59. High: 72. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers through early Friday morning. Temperatures will remain much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 40. High: 51. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 34. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions for the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 53. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 36. High: 54. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances continuing. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: E 10 MPH.

