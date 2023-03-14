Open in App
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Night Forecast: Storm chances return Thursday

By Carson Vickroy,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CL6hY_0lIw85QF00

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds early along with chilly conditions. Low: 40. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures by the afternoon. High: 70. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Some storms could be severe with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 59. High: 72. Winds: S 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers through early Friday morning. Temperatures will remain much cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 40. High: 51. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 34. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions for the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 53. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 36. High: 54. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances continuing. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: E 10 MPH.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
POLICE: 4 arrested after 464 grams of meth, firearms seized in Marshall
Marshall, TX1 day ago
Second person arrested in death of Athens 4-year-old
Athens, TX5 days ago
Man dies in Marshall shooting, suspect arrested, charged with murder
Marshall, TX23 hours ago
70-year-old East Texas man arrested for murder following fatal shooting
Livingston, TX3 days ago
An outbreak of Arctic air will mark the final days of winter across central, eastern US
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Longview man charged in Capitol riot asks court to exclude ‘imaginary police deaths’ from trial
Longview, TX4 days ago
VIDEOS: Severe weather sweeps through East Texas
Tyler, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy