ECU students begin preps for graduation

By Sarah Gray Barr,

4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With less than two months away from graduation, students at East Carolina University picked up their graduation gear at an expo that kicked off on Tuesday.

On May 5, thousands of students will don purple caps and gowns, ready to take the next steps in their life. On Tuesday, hundreds of students bustled to the bottom floor of ECU’s Dowdy Student Stores.

“It is crazy right now, I was not expecting it to be lined up like this, but as you can see right now, we probably have about 200 people in here right now lined up waiting to get their caps and gowns,” said ECU Dowdy Student Stores Customer Relations Manager and Campus Relations Manager John Palmer.

Palmer said the expo was for undergraduate and graduate students.

“The grad fair and in-store is specifically for undergrad and master’s degree students. So, we do have rental regalia that we provide for all doctoral students, like med school, dental school, PhD students. Those they can order online,” Palmer said.

For those who could not make it to the expo, not to worry! There are other days to pick up caps, gowns, stoles, and tassels.

“Wednesday, 10 to 5, and then Thursday from 10 to 2, but again just to emphasize this is just the kickoff. So, the students can come, get cap, gown, stole, tassels, whatever they need anytime we’re open for the entire semester, all the way up until graduation day,” Palmer said.

For more information about ECU graduation and commencement, click here.

