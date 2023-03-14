Open in App
Aiken, SC
See more from this location?
WJBF

Community reaction to beloved Aiken Brewing Company closing

By Hannah Litteer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDqIr_0lIw82m400

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – After 26 years of brewing beer and being a staple in the community, Aiken Brewing Company will be closing its doors for good on Friday.

Downtown Aiken has been home to the brewery and restaurant since 1997, and people who live there, have some very special memories of it.

From first dates to family outings, they tell us the brewery has always been their go-to spot.

“My family’s brought me here, I’ve been on dates here,” said Carly Elijah, a long-time Aiken resident. “I was in ROTC and we would do some of our after-competition meet-ups here. I mean, it’s literally just a staple of this place.”

“I’ve been going there forever,” said Catherine Gouge, the manager at Pitter Patter Children’s Boutique across from the brewery. “My dad used to take me there to eat well before I was twenty-one and could drink there, and then once I turned twenty-one, one of my first drinks was there, and I met my boyfriend there – and it’s just been a really special place.”

Neighboring stores are going to miss the atmosphere and business it brings to the area.

“We have a lot of cross business, there will be somebody eating there that will walk by the window and see something and come in and look,” said Van Smith, the owner of Lionel Smith Ltd. beside the brewery. “Or vice-versa, somebody says ‘I’m gonna go there and get lunch while my alterations are getting ready.’”

“It is a huge draw for lunchtime and late afternoon, and I’m hopeful it’s still gonna be a restaurant because its the front of the alley there,” Catherine Gouge said. “But, I definitely think we’ll see some changes once they’re closed.”

And although the owners declined to comment about the future of the space, many people hope that whatever replaces it, is beneficial to the community.

“As far as just like an all-American restaurant, that’s the only one I can think of off the top of my head that’s here,” Carly Elijah said. “And locally run is always what you want to see. Especially somewhere like historic downtown Aiken, so I hope it doesn’t get replaced by a chain.”

The brewery will have live outdoor music starting around 4 p.m. on Friday, and will be headlined by the Kenny George Band at 9 pm, so wear your green and be ready to have some fun.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aiken, SC newsLocal Aiken, SC
Equestrian fans have ‘Breakfast at the Gallops’ ahead of Aiken Trials
Aiken, SC1 day ago
Aiken leaders to discuss DEMO 200; code enforcement gives NewsChannel 6 tour
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Aiken crews battle fire on Whispering Pines Terrace
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SCWorks Center on Wheels in Barnwell County
Blackville, SC6 hours ago
Sham Rock n’ Roll Parade & Festival Saturday in Harlem
Harlem, GA1 day ago
South Main Street traffic shift starts in Columbia on Sunday evening
Columbia, SC16 hours ago
Stuckey’s CEO inspires at AU luncheon series
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Why WLTX meteorologists can never wear green on St. Patrick's Day
Columbia, SC22 hours ago
AU Health talks about how they ‘Green the OR’
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Motel reports Columbia pays for displaced renters to stay after payment from landlord doesn’t come
Columbia, SC1 day ago
First responder community worship service in Barnwell
Barnwell, SC6 hours ago
Augusta’s 45th St. Patrick’s Parade happening rain or shine
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Augusta, GA2 days ago
This Irish saying not so famous, but fits St. Patrick’s Day
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Prisma Health Dentistry is awarded grant from Delta Dental of South Carolina to assist in serving special needs patients
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Lexington County approves beer and wine distribution center to set up in West Columbia
West Columbia, SC4 days ago
10-year-old DJ taking the CSRA by storm
Evans, GA2 days ago
Xtreme Hip Hop instructor discusses how stepping saved her life
Augusta, GA2 days ago
MCG’s class of 2023 strikes gold this St. Patty’s/Match Day
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Lucky you! Adoptable pets have fees waived this weekend at Aiken Co. Animal Shelter
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Doctors Hospital, Ft. Gordon prepare for mass causalities with simulation drills
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Vehicle knocks down infamous Aiken brick wall- again
Aiken, SC4 days ago
Augusta property owner puts 8 downtown buildings on the market
Augusta, GA5 days ago
VA Housing program provides wealth of resource for veterans
Augusta, GA2 days ago
FOX54 says goodbye to Danielle Ledbetter
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Teen shot at Augusta McDonald’s; later dies
Augusta, GA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy