Lexington, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington middle school student struck by vehicle, taken to hospital

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears, Karla Ward,

4 days ago

A Winburn Middle School student was injured Tuesday after being struck by a car as they were crossing the street on Lexington’s Winburn Drive.

“This morning near our campus, a student pedestrian was struck by a car as they were crossing the street on Winburn Drive,” principal Mike Hale told families in message.

The Lexington Police Department, Lexington Fire Department and Fayette County Public Schools Police Department responded to the scene.

The student was transported to a local hospital, Hale said. Lexington Fire Major Derek Roberts said the injuries were non-life threatening.

“Our thoughts are with this student and their family as they receive the care they need to fully recover,” Hale wrote.

Lexington police Lt. Jeremiah Davis said the pedestrian was hit by a passenger vehicle near the intersection of Winburn and Gerald Drive at about 8:40 a.m., and the road was temporarily closed while police investigated.

