BuckeyesNow

Ex Buckeyes WR Michael Thomas Restructures Saints Contract

By Cole Thompson,

4 days ago

Former Ohio State pass-catcher Michael Thomas is slated to head back to the NFC South franchise on a new one-year deal.

Michael Thomas was slated to be a hot name in free agency this offseason. Now, he's staying pat in New Orleans .

According to reports, the Saints and Thomas have agreed to a restructured contract that will diminish Thomas' 2023 salary-cap hit, thus keeping him with the NFC South franchise for another season. Per ESPN, Thomas is expected to sign a one-year, $10 million deal , and could earn up to $15 million based on incentives.

The former Ohio State wideout seemed destined to hit free agency due to his lucrative cap hit next season. New Orleans and Thomas agreed back in January to restructured contract would have cleared a path toward his release. The Saints would have saved roughly $14 million should they parted ways with the 30-year-old receiver.

Instead, Thomas will now hope to rebound after another injured-plagued season as the go-to target for new quarterback Derek Carr. Carr, who spent the previous nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, agreed to terms on a four-year deal with New Orleans worth up to $150 million.

Last season, Thomas started off hot working as Jameis Winston's top weapon. He totaled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three games before being shut down for the remainder of the year with a toe injury. Since 2020, Thomas has only played in 12 games.

Thomas inked a lucrative five-year extension worth $96 million in 2019, briefly making him the league's highest-paid receiver. New Orleans was rewarded with a career year from Thomas, who won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after finishing with a league-record 149 catches.

Injuries genuinely have been the driving force for Thomas' regression. He missed nine games in 2020 with a lingering ankle injury. Thomas then missed the entire 2021 season after a setback in the offseason. The organization also punished Thomas internally after punching then-teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson due to an altercation.

Carr might have been one of the driving forces in keeping Thomas for another season. When going through free agency, it was reported that Thomas was vocal in reaching out to the four-time Pro Bowl. During his introductory press conference, Carr said that he told Saints GM Mickey Loomis that he felt the pair could "go out there and face the world."

“He was just like, ‘When are we getting to work, we’re wasting time, time is ticking.’ I was like, ‘Dude, I’m the same way.’ We’ll get there," Carr said Saturday. "But I think that our relationship has grown through the process, and I’m looking forward to hopefully making that relationship grow even stronger.”

Thomas, on paper, will serve as the Saints' No. 1 receiver, but might be relegated to the No. 2 role after a breakout rookie campaign from fellow Ohio State alum Chris Olave. Drafted 11th overall last April, Olave led the Saints in receptions (72), and receiving yards (1,042) and finished second in touchdowns with four scores.

For his career, Thomas has tallied 526 receptions for 6,121 yards and 35 touchdowns in 73 games.

