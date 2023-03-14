Rockford casino donates to African-American resource center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The AARC at Booker Washington Community Center is the recipient of a donation from the Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

A check presentation took place at the resource center on Court Street on Tuesday. Hard Rock gave $2,000 to the organization.

The resource center is a non-profit that is dedicated to providing services and programs to elevate young people in the stateline.

The funds will go towards some of those programs.

“We take the kids to service learning, we take them to the Rockford Rescue Mission so they can do a day of service where they may help them fold socks, pack lunches, things of that nature. We take them to the UW for the same kind of thing,” said Karen Waller, operations manager at the African-American Resource Center. “We ask them to interact with our seniors that we have here on campus, where they will serve them mainly during the MLK month.”

The resource center serves about 10-20 kids per day.

