West Virginia Hammers Appalachian State

The Mountaineers continue to roll with another dominating performance

Hickory, NC - The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4) extended their winning streak to five after another offensive onslaught, producing 18 runs on 15 hits in a dominating 18-1 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-6) Tuesday afternoon.

Nine West Virginia Mountaineers sluggers notched a hit against Appalachian State. Sophomore J.J. Wetherholt led the way, going 5-6 with a pair of doubles and six RBIs on the day, it also marked his tenth multi-hit game, while freshman Ellis Garcia was 3-4 with four RBIs, and junior Braden Barry stretched his hitting streak to five and scored three runs.

West Virginia sophomore Aidan Major made his first start of the season. He went four innings and struck out five without giving up a hit before freshman Carson Estridge collected the win after taking the mound in the fifth in a 1.1 inning appearance and retired three.

Freshman Cole Fehrman topped off the inning without allowing a hit before freshman Maxx Yehl, senior Kevin Dowdell and sophomore Will Watson combined for three hitless innings

