Open in App
Tensas Parish, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

State officials discuss economic development for Tensas Parish

By Vallery Maravi,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjPXc_0lIvwCU900

TENSAS PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) – State leaders held a Legislative Town Hall meeting in Tensas Parish to discuss a ‘5 to 2-year Plan’ for economic development in the parish.

Senator Katrina Jackson and Representative Travis Johnson addressed citizens about the plans to revitalize the area and what state officials are doing to bring an economic boost to the parish.

Jackson says there is a new discussion about a ferry that could potentially become the new way of transportation.

“We’ve committed to putting funding in a budget for Tensas parish to have an economic development person directly working with the parishes and the city. If we can get that ferry, all our constituents could travel over for jobs and over for other things and travel back on the ferry.”

Jackson says St. Joseph’s mayor Matt Alexander has secured $840,000 in funding for remodeling the historical Community House. The building will be rented-out to bring revenue.

Other economic development plans include road improvements and recreational centers.

“The immediate economic impact is getting the town where they have recreation centers, both indoor and outdoor, for the improvement of quality of life, which always improves economic development.”

Another discussion included improvements in education infrastructure.

“We will be calling the USDA to see what the schools can do regarding their school buildings once we meet with the elected officials,” explained Jackson.

State officials also talked about an after-school program that will provide transportation. She says if parents haven’t received a form, they are asked to contact their school to sign up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Monroe proclaims March 14th as Grambling University Choir Day
Monroe, LA19 hours ago
Website Calls This North Louisiana City Ugliest in the State
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Monroe city council approves mayor’s pay raise; city council’s pay raise denied
Monroe, LA3 days ago
City of Monroe announces artists to paint basketball murals at local park and Powell Rec Center
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Officials announce that Amtrak will run through Monroe in two years
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Man killed, two burned in Fayette house fire
Fayette, MS1 day ago
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Natchez, MS4 days ago
West Monroe Police Department to conduct a checkpoint on March 17th
West Monroe, LA4 days ago
Rasheem Carter’s family releases independent autopsy results
Fayette, MS3 days ago
Armed standoff leads to arrest of Monroe man holding three victims hostage
Monroe, LA3 days ago
West Monroe house fire claims the life of an 84-year-old woman
West Monroe, LA4 days ago
Body of man who fell into river found more than a month after he went missing
Clayton, LA4 days ago
Monroe authorities arrest one alleged shooter after January 2023 police ambush, officials confirm
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Ouachita Parish high-speed chase ends in a crash; man accused of possessing nearly 1 pound of narcotics and firearms
West Monroe, LA4 days ago
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reveals charges and bond of wanted man jailed after three-hour standoff
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Police: Louisiana man shoots at ex-girlfriend, holds her new boyfriend at gunpoint
West Monroe, LA5 days ago
Monroe police arrest suspect from Jan. 28 ambush
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Woman killed in Monroe shooting; suspect arrested
Monroe, LA2 days ago
OPSO locates, arrests man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Richwood, LA5 days ago
Innocent bystander shot during argument in Monroe; Texas man arrested
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Monroe man accused of shooting at girlfriend during argument; charged with attempted murder
Monroe, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy