SBA offers assistance to Louisiana residents impacted by Tangipahoa Parish’s February tornado

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — After a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish last month, the Small Business Administration is here to help businesses and residents get back on their feet.

On Tuesday, the SBA announced that low-interest disaster loans are available to those affected by February’s tornado. Residents in the following Louisiana parishes are encouraged to apply:

Jefferson

Livingston

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Washington

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Louisiana’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and a tornado,” Administrator iSABELLA cASILLAS Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

For more information, visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 12616 Jackson Street in Tangipahoa or call 800-659-2955.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.