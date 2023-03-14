Open in App
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

SBA offers assistance to Louisiana residents impacted by Tangipahoa Parish’s February tornado

By Kylee Bond,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fPhX_0lIvvm1y00

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — After a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish last month, the Small Business Administration is here to help businesses and residents get back on their feet.

On Tuesday, the SBA announced that low-interest disaster loans are available to those affected by February’s tornado. Residents in the following Louisiana parishes are encouraged to apply:

  • Jefferson
  • Livingston
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Washington

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Louisiana’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and a tornado,” Administrator iSABELLA cASILLAS Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

For more information, visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 12616 Jackson Street in Tangipahoa or call 800-659-2955.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Freeze possible for many in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Louisiana ranked 7th highest utility bills in the country; 1st in electricity consumption
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
What’s cracking, Louisiana? Planters NUTmobile to roll through New Orleans this weekend
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Kenner signs off on Ramelli waste agreement
Kenner, LA1 day ago
Mississippi 3-year-old Leads Louisiana Deputies to Drowning Mother, Sisters
Ethel, MS1 day ago
Match Day at two NOLA universities, largest matching in 70-year history
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Severe Storms Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
A freeze to start spring
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Unrestrained Passenger Killed, Others Injured in Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Ponchatoula, LA1 day ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: The Department of Public Works begins construction in Gretna
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Two Texans, attempted to evade St. John deputies by running into a swamp
Laplace, LA1 day ago
Louisiana Man Arrested After Aggravated Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest for Methamphetamines and Marijuana
Cottonport, LA8 hours ago
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Information from the Public in 1984 Cold Case Murder
Grand Isle, LA2 days ago
Greater New Orleans Foundation ‘Next 100 Years Challenge’ focused on disaster strength infrastructure
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
St. Joseph’s altars going up across New Orleans area – but they won’t last long
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Family mourns Baton Rouge woman killed in hit-and-run
Baton Rouge, LA20 hours ago
Eleven-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Louisiana, 17-Year-Old Suspect Suffering from Gunshot Injuries Arrested
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy