SBA offers assistance to Louisiana residents impacted by Tangipahoa Parish’s February tornado
4 days ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — After a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish last month, the Small Business Administration is here to help businesses and residents get back on their feet.
On Tuesday, the SBA announced that low-interest disaster loans are available to those affected by February’s tornado. Residents in the following Louisiana parishes are encouraged to apply:
Jefferson
Livingston
St. Charles
St. Helena
St. John the Baptist
St. Tammany
Tangipahoa
Washington
“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Louisiana’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and a tornado,” Administrator iSABELLA cASILLAS Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”
For more information, visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 12616 Jackson Street in Tangipahoa or call 800-659-2955.
