Two men charged after 5 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing drug charges after state police said they were caught driving through Bedford County with cocaine in their car.

Uriel Villasenor, 37, of Reading, and Exsain Villasenor-Espino, 30, were pulled over by state police when they were driving east on I-76 in East Providence Township on Tuesday, March 14 at 8:20 a.m. According to court documents, the two men were driving a black Nissan Altima when they were seen speeding and passing other cars in the left lane.

As a trooper approached the men in the car, state police said marijuana could be smelled. Villasenor, who was identified as the driver, claimed he and his cousin Villasenor-Espino were traveling from Pittsburgh and were on their way to Reading, according to the police report. He also told the trooper he smokes marijuana recreationally.

When the trooper spoke to Villasenor-Espino, he claimed they were traveling from Chicago and they didn’t stop anywhere else. The trooper then asked the men if their car can be searched and they agreed, according to the police report.

According to the criminal complaint, a black duffle bag was found in the trunk and five wrapped packages of suspected drugs were found in the bag. The men told the trooper the packages contained 5 kilograms of cocaine and they were going to deliver them in Reading.

Villasenor and Villasenor-Espino were taken to the Bedford state police station. The two were placed in the Bedford County Prison where they are being held on $500,000 bail each. They’re both charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22.

